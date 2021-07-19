Bomb threat closes Houston County Courthouse
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A bomb threat at the Houston County Courthouse has caused several blocks of downtown Dothan to be closed.
The threat made via a phone call came about the time criminal and civil trials were to begin in several courtrooms.
As a precaution, courthouse employees have been evacuated.
(More to follow).
