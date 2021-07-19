Bomb threat closes Houston County Courthouse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A bomb threat at the Houston County Courthouse has caused several blocks of downtown Dothan to be closed.

The threat made via a phone call came about the time criminal and civil trials were to begin in several courtrooms.

As a precaution, courthouse employees have been evacuated.

(More to follow).

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.