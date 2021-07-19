Alabama native Quanesha Burks’ journey to the Tokyo Games

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabamian Quanesha Burks went from the golden arches of the McDonald’s in Hartselle, AL to the Olympic rings in Tokyo.

“Working a job when I was young really instilled a discipline in me that I needed for where I am now,” said Burks. “So, honestly, everything’s been a journey. I’m overwhelmed and it’s a good, overwhelmed experience.”

The former Crimson Tide track and field standout finished third in the long jump at the United States Team Trials in June to earn her spot, on Team USA.

“After I made the team it’s just like ‘Ooo’ I’m on the team. Once they handed me the flowers and the flag, I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ They’re like ‘Congratulations, you’re an Olympian.’ I was like ‘Oh my gosh I’m an Olympian,’” said Burks. “It felt so much like a dream I had for years, like all my life. Now, when people ask me ‘Are you going to the Olympics?’ yes, I am. ‘Are you an Olympian?’ yes, I am. Knowing that Olympian will always be a part of my name, and no one can ever erase that is a great feeling.”

Representing the United States in the Olympic Games is an opportunity Burks has spent years preparing for, even manifesting her dream into existence.

And for Burks it is not just about the medals.

“So, it’s honestly just a blessing to be able to share my story and inspire others because that is my purpose,” said Burks. “It’s just to give hope to other people because everything I went through set me up for where I am now.”

The end goal for Burks is to be standing on the prestigious podium at the games, and if she wins gold, she will make her biggest jump yet.

“If we win gold, we’re jumping from Tokyo back to Alabama okay,” said Burks. “That’s what’s going to happen for sure.”

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and run through August 8.

