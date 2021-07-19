Advertisement

Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for...
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama public health officials are warning people to avoid eating any fish from some state waterways because of contamination.

The state Department of Public Health issued its latest fish consumption advisories this month.

Health officials say they are based on nearly 500 samples of specific fish species taken during the fall of 2020 from 41 bodies of water.

Restrictions on consumption are broken down by waterbody and presented as the safe number of meals of a species that can be eaten in a given period of time.

In some locations, people are advised to avoid all fish.

Mercury is often cited as the fish contaminant of concern.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
Several roads around the Houston County Courthouse were closed this morning due to a bomb threat.
Bomb threat closes Houston County Courthouse
Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton (Source: WTVM)
Midland City juvenile killed in Sunday morning car accident
HSAA and HSAU looking to hire
Wiregrass industrial plant looking to make more than 100 hires this week

Latest News

The AAP made a recommendation for all students ages two years and up need to wear a mask this...
Pediatricians say universal masking is “the best policy”
Experts say stress brought on by the pandemic meant some turned to drugs for the first time.
CDC: Drug overdoses increased during pandemic
Health leaders encourage masks in schools even if they are not required
The White House is trying to crack down on COVID-19 misinformation. U.S. Surgeon General Dr....
U.S. Surgeon General calls COVID-19 misinformation an urgent threat to public health
Southeast Health
Alabama COVID hospitalizations increase