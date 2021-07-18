NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A baby boy was found stabbed to death Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
The NOPD says officers responded to a disturbance call near the intersection of N. Broad and Columbus Street around 6:30 p.m.
Officers found the baby inside bicycle trailer with apparent stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.
A woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation and to be treated for self-inflicted injuries.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information in this incident.
No further details are available.
