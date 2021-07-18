NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A baby boy was found stabbed to death Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.

The NOPD says officers responded to a disturbance call near the intersection of N. Broad and Columbus Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officers found the baby inside bicycle trailer with apparent stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide at N. Broad and Columbus streets. Initial reports show an infant male victim. An adult female has been transported from the scene for evaluation. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/8R3NW26ISo — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 18, 2021

A woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation and to be treated for self-inflicted injuries.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information in this incident.

No further details are available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.