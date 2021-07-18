Advertisement

Midland City juvenile killed in Sunday morning car accident

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton (Source: WTVM)
By Justin Walker
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an early morning car wreck that killed a Midland City juvenile.

According to ALEA, the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday morning. Corporal Jeremy J. Burkett of ALEA says another juvenile, from Skipperville, was driving a 2006 Nissan Frontier, which left the roadway and struck a tree. The collision resulted in fatal injuries to the passenger, the youth of Midland City, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Houston County 9, about three miles east of Wicksburg.

No other information is available, as troopers continue to investigate.

