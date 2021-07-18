High Rain Chances Starting Off the Week

SYNOPSIS – Mostly to Partly Cloudy tonight. Rain chances are present every day this week with the highest chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s every day.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, numerous shower and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 89° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

