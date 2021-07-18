Advertisement

Dale County volleyball sets the tone for the season

The Lady Warriors hosts their first ever varsity tournament.
Dale County volleyball players huddle after scoring a point
Dale County volleyball players huddle after scoring a point(Meridith Mulkey)
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County volleyball team hosted its first ever varsity tournament today.

The Lady Warriors welcoming in Northside Methodist, Ariton, Eufaula and Slocomb for some preseason competition.

It was a round-robin style tourney, so each of the teams got to play in four games.

A busy day on the courts for the ladies as they prep for the start of the regular season. Dale County Head Coach Hannah Chancey liking what she saw from her squad in the tournament and is ready to see what they can accomplish this fall.

“They learned so much today,” said Chancey. “It’s really helped them develop skills and fundamentals, and we have won a game but it’s not just about that. It’s about them learning and growing as a team and creating that bond together that will stay strong throughout the season.”

The Lady Warriors JV Volleyball team begins its season August 19th at Providence Christian and the varsity squad starting shortly after on August 21st at Abbeville.

