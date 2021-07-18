Advertisement

Community center renamed after late Montgomery city councilman

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Late Montgomery City Councilor Tracy Larkin was honored as the King Hill Community Center became the Hilton L Tracy Larkin Community Center Saturday.

Larkin served as the district 3 councilman from 1999 until his passing in January.

Marche Johnson now represents the district.

She says this renaming was a top item on her to-do list once entering office to honor Larkins legacy.

The community center will serve as a stay outlet and provide opportunities for young people in Montgomery.

“We’re breaking up the school-to-prison pipeline and we’re creating something that’s built by the community,” Johnson said.

This and other things can only be accomplished if the community becomes united.

“We can’t go sit down whoever wins we have to come together and go forward to save our communities, divided we can’t,” Program MC Cubie Hayes said.

A foundation was also announced in Larkin’s honor at Saturday’s ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta cases in Alabama have significantly increased since last week, the state is now up to 122...
Alabama Delta variant cases double since last week
Southeast Health
Alabama COVID hospitalizations increase
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Kemberly Ramer (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Kemberly Ramer: Could murder indictment in her death be coming?
Chase Lewis Coaching
Ashford basketball coach Chase Lewis steps down

Latest News

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton (Source: WTVM)
Midland City juvenile killed in Sunday morning car accident
Immunocompromised and new variant
Health officials say immunocompromised may be first to get potential COVID-19 booster
Experts discuss Delta variant’s potential impact on Alabama’s economic growth
weather
WTVY News 4 at Ten - VOD - clipped version wx