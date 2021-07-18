Ashford basketball coach Chase Lewis steps down

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is losing one of its longest tenured boys basketball coaches as Ashford’s head coach, Chase Lewis, heads to Lafayette.

Lewis spent the last eight years building up the program at Ashford, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 118-98 record.

Along with six of his last seven teams recording winning seasons.

Now, Lewis will take over a historically dominant Bulldogs team that has won four state titles with its most recent coming in 2015.

It’s a tough goodbye for Lewis, and while he might be not be a Jacket anymore, he’ll still be rocking the black and yellow at Lafayette and cheering for his old team.

“This has become home,” said Lewis. “You know, that’s the hardest part about leaving that this has become home. I’m always going to root for them. I’m going to be their biggest cheerleader. The next coach just needs to come in and keep working, just keep working. I’m gone. So, make it yours. This is your new home and I wish you the best.”

Ashford is currently in the process of searching for a replacement to Lewis.

