Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child

Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a child Saturday.

Police said Orlando Harriell, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with capital murder of 3-year-old Jeremiah Chappell.

Police and medics responded to a local hospital at 5 p.m. There, they found Chappell with life-threatening injuries. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Harriell is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center. A bond has not been set.

