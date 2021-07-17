Advertisement

U.S. Surgeon General calls COVID-19 misinformation an urgent threat to public health

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The White House is trying to crack down on COVID-19 misinformation. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called the situation an urgent threat to public health.

It’s very frustrating for doctors. Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Children’s of Alabama and UAB says you need to get information from reliable sources like the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

With a lot of talking heads on cable news and the interwebs, Kimberlin says you need to show good judgement when taking in that information.

“We’ve got really be discerning in how we find information, where we find information and how we trust information we’re seeing,” Dr. Kimberlin said.

The Surgeon General believes misinformation is one of the factors in the country’s slow vaccination rates and he believes nearly every death we’ve seen from COVID-19 could have been prevented.

You can read more about Vivek’s advisory here.

