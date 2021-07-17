The “Little Pantry” is helping provide food to those in need in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While it looks little, the “Little Food Pantry” has been a big help to those in need in DeFuniak Springs.

“In 2020 we saw a huge need for food assistance. we have donated about $1.8 million worth of non-perishable food throughout the past year for COVID-19, and this was just an additional step to help provide for our clients,” Matrix Community Outreach Center Secretary Catie Feeney said.

The pantry officially opened in June, after United Way Emerald Coast and the Matrix Community Outreach Center partnered to provide another way for people to have access to food.

“Providing this is just one more step to ensure our community is taken care of. And if we can do things beyond our normal scope of operation, it just makes it that more important,” Feeney said.

And the “Little Pantry” is just that, a small pantry sitting right outside of The Matrix Community Outreach Center.

It offers free, non-perishable food items to anyone who may need some extra help. The pantry is open 24/7 so anyone can come at any time and get what food they need.

“You can drive right up, take a few items of food and be on your way,” Feeney said.

Providing food means food must be on hand, so the center is always looking for donations.

“So if you have any non-perishable foods with a pop-top that don’t require any particular appliances or tools to open them, we would greatly appreciate them,” Feeney said.

A little pantry, with a big purpose.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop it off at 37 North 9th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

