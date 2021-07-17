Advertisement

Jackson County eco-tourism improves economy

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County is home to a variety of outdoor activities and adventures, and they bring more than just tourists.

With more than 1,000 acres of public land and nine bodies of water, there is no shortage of things to do in Jackson County. Anyone looking for fishing spots, hiking, biking, camping, kayaking, boating, or diving, can find a place in Jackson County.

At one of the several public parks in Marianna, Citizen’s Lodge, kids can even come dip their poles in the water and catch and release.

Those that come to spend time outdoors benefit Jackson County as a whole.

“People will come from all over the state and spend time here in Jackson County,” Executive Director of Jackson County Tourist Development Council Christy Andreasen said. “When they’re outside and they’re in the sun, eventually they’re going to want to go somewhere to cool off. That’s usually going into our restaurants, going into our stores, spending money, which puts money into the local economy.”

For more information on outdoor adventures in Jackson County, visit www.visitjacksoncountyfla.com.

