Isolated Showers Sunday Afternoon

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Mostly Cloudy tonight. Rain chances are present every day this week with the highest chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s every day.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, numerous shower and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

