Headland non-profit holds annual car wash to benefit foster families

Fostering Hope Car Wash
By Justin Walker
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Volunteers with a non-profit in Headland got a little wet Saturday morning, all in an effort to help benefit foster families in need.

Fostering Hope held its’ annual summer car wash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People could make monetary donations or donate school supplies. Organizers say the school supply donations will be used for its’ Back to School Bash coming up on August 7th at Wiregrass Church.

“When you show support to us, you’re supporting your local foster families. You know, it can be hard journey by yourself, and we like to walk with them. Give them what they need and moral support and be there for them,” said Fostering Hope Assistant Director Anna Benak.

Fostering Hope continually accepts donations and school supplies. If you’d like to help, you can simply drop those off at its location on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland on Tuesday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

