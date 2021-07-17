Advertisement

Former Marbury Bulldog to pitch for Team USA in Tokyo Olympic Games

2003 Marbury High School graduate Brandon Dickson is set to pitch for Team USA in the Tokyo...
2003 Marbury High School graduate Brandon Dickson is set to pitch for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympic Games.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baseball is back in the Summer Olympic Games for the first time since 2008.

Team USA’s roster is set and will feature former Marbury Bulldog Brandon Dickson.

“It’s beyond exciting. I mean, I can’t really explain it or begin to put in to words what it means to represent the U.S. and wear the red, white and blue,” said Dickson.

It is an opportunity of a lifetime for the 2003 Marbury graduate.

“It’s an honor. It’s something I can’t really explain. I’m just very fortunate and proud to do it,” Dickson said.

Dickson is currently with the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A team.

For now, he will step away from Memphis and head to Tokyo as one of 12 pitchers on the 24-man USA Baseball Olympic roster.

The team arrived in Cary, North Carolina, on Friday and will play a three-game exhibition series against the USA Baseball Collegiate Team starting Sunday to prepare for Tokyo.

Dickson is excited about this USA roster going for gold!

“It makes it exciting. I know there is a lot of young talent. A lot of guys that are going to play in the big leagues for a long time. I mean, it’s an honor to be a part of them, be a part of their story as well, and I hope this is something they’ll look back on, as well as myself, I’ll look back on in the future and be like, wow, we did something special. It’s something we will always remember and tell our kids and grandkids about one day. It’s something that will kind of live on,” Dickson said.

Dickson has experienced a lot in his baseball career.

He broke into the MLB with the Cardinals back in 2011 and spent the past eight years playing professionally in Japan.

His goal right now is to help Team USA win gold in baseball for the first time since 2000.

“I think the most prominent thing is probably winning a gold medal. That’s obviously our goal. We’re not going over there to lose. We are going over there to play our best and hopefully represent the country well and make everybody back home proud and do our best to bring home a gold medal,” stated Dickson.

What happens if he returns home with a medal?

“I don’t know, I’m sure there are a lot of people who would want to see it. It will probably get shown off for once and then I don’t know, I will probably be scared to have it out. I’ll probably just put it locked away somewhere maybe. I don’t know,” Dickson said.

Team USA opens the Olympic Games baseball tournament on July 30 against Israel.

