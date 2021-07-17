Advertisement

Alabama Delta variant cases double since last week

ADPH reports the state now up to 122 confirmed Delta cases.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Delta variant is circulating Alabama and COVID cases are increasing statewide.

Delta cases in Alabama have more than doubled since last week. The Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 122 confirmed Delta cases.

Assistant Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said the Delta variant is much more contagious than previous variants and is more transmissible meaning more people can become infected.

She said the vaccines available now appear to work against these variants and encourages people to get vaccinated before a variant emerges that escapes the vaccine completely.

“We absolutely must protect our state and we must protect our citizens and we must protect our children and our loved ones by increasing these vaccine rates,” Dr. Landers said.

Alabama’s percent positivity for COVID-19 has also doubled. A few weeks ago it sat around three percent and it is not up to 7.7 percent. Over the last few days the state has reported almost a thousand cases a day.

Dr. Landers said multiple factors are to blame such as more people traveling, unvaccinated people not following the mitigation standards of wearing masks and also the states low vaccination rate, which sits at roughly 34 percent. With the variants continuing to spread in Alabama, she said this is a concern.

“I think when you put all of these together and then you throw in that while we have a lot of SARS-CoV-2 circulating, we throw in the variants that are more contagious such as the Alpha variant and the Delta variant and it’s really just a recipe for putting us right back where we were in terms of fighting this virus and getting this under control,” Dr. Landers said.

Dr. Landers said the number of vaccine breakthrough cases are very low. There has been about 1,400 vaccine breakthrough cases compared to over 1.5 million fully vaccinated Alabamians who have not experienced a breakthrough.

