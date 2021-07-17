Alabama COVID hospitalizations increase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 341 hospitalizations statewide and local hospitals are seeing an uptick.

In early June Southeast Health got down to just one hospitalized COVID patient, but now with increasing positive cases and hospitalizations statewide, they are back in the mid-teens for COVID hospitalizations. The hospital reports the majority of hospitalizations are unvaccinated people.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. George Narby, said this increase is directly related to the relatively low vaccination rate Alabama has.

Roughly 34 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, leaving a large portion of the state having a higher risk in being infected.

Patient vaccine interest at Southeast Health remains consistent, but dr. Narby says they are not vaccinating nearly as many people as they were a few months ago. Shots are available and interest in getting one is there, but Dr. Narby said it is very low.

“What we are seeing here in the hospital today with the unvaccinated patients, really amounts to needless suffering,” Dr. Narby said. “It doesn’t have to be this way, so vaccination is the quickest way for us here in the Wiregrass and everybody else to get out from under this pandemic.”

Southeast Health is administering vaccines in the Medical Center Clinic. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to Noon. Appointments can be scheduled.

