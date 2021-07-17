Advertisement

AL Dept. of Education: Fully vaccinated students not required to quarantine in schools this fall

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With schools returning to in-person learning this fall, what’s the protocol for students exposed to COVID-19?

As it stands now, if a student is vaccinated then he or she will not need to quarantine according to the Alabama Department of Education.

However, if an unvaccinated student is exposed then they will need to follow the same rules as last year and quarantine. A spokesperson for the state department of education says it will be up to the individual school districts to decide if they want to reopen this fall and or consider mask mandates or social distancing requirements.

To avoid all of this, Michael Sibley with the education department is encouraging students and teachers who are eligible to get the vaccine.

“That’s why its so very important that we as much as possible, as much as we can safely do so, make sure that we get everyone vaccinated in an instance where there is an outbreak at school,” Sibley said.

Updated CDC guidance recommends what it calls a “layered mitigation strategy” in schools that involves various ways to reduce the spread including face masks for unvaccinated students and teachers and social distancing.

