Teacher’s union expresses top hopes and fears before school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are just weeks away from going back into the classroom, and the Alabama Education Association says teachers are excited after the chaos of the last school year.

It’s a mixed bag, they’re excited to see the students face-to-face, but the pandemic isn’t over.

Many teachers say they hope school stays in-session this time around so they don’t have to hear, “that word Zoom,” Lamonica Harris, former educator and current union rep for District 12 of the Alabama Education Association said.

Harris says teachers want one thing more than anything else, “just giving those babies a hug.”

They missed their students amid the worst of the pandemic, but as cases tick back up and only students older than 12 can get vaccinated, they’re cautiously optimistic.

“The biggest fear for teachers going into the fall is flu season, because they’re not going to know if it’s actually the flu, or COVID,” said Harris.

Harris says every sneeze may be scrutinized, but she has encouraged educators in our local districts to get vaccinated, which will alleviate some of the concerns teachers have before the fall.

“They are still worried about cases going up, students not being vaccinated, their colleagues not being vaccinated, so there’s still a little concern,” said Harris.

They want to do everything they can to keep students in school.

“So many students need that face to face instruction,” said Harris.

She says many teachers have worked through the summer to prepare students to catch up from any COVID sliding.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.