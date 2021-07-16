Advertisement

Post 12 prepares for state tournament

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Sports Academy Post 12 baseball team will be competing on the big stage in Birmingham later this week.

The squad will be heading north to participate in the Junior American Legion state tournament.

Despite a slow start, the guys picked up the slack in the back half of the season winning seven of their last nine games.

Post 12 hoping to carry that momentum over to the tourney as they try to end their summer season on a high note.

“We’ve kind of turned it around,” said head coach Robert Bradford. “We’re a little more competitive now and it’s just at the right time because we’re heading into the State Tournament in Birmingham. If we can go up there and be competitive, then I think that’s going to help a lot going into next year.”

”We still need to improve a lot as a team but overall, we’re doing pretty good and if we just keep doing what we’re doing I think we’ll do pretty good,” said Zeke Alford. “We’ve got a great group of kids here so, I’d love to do it with them.”

Post 12 will begin play on Friday.

