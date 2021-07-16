Advertisement

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is one step closer to getting full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said the FDA has granted priority review for the shot it developed with BioNTech.

That review process generally takes about six months, and the companies set a target date for approval in January. But approval can also come sooner.

There are currently no FDA approved vaccines for COVID-19 in the U.S.

All three vaccines currently being administered are allowed under the FDA’s emergency use authorization program.

Pfizer submitted its vaccine for approval for people ages 16 and over in May.

Moderna submitted an application for its vaccine last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks...
Base tells troops to prove vaccination as COVID cases rise
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
COVID-19 is not the only virus spreading, hospitals are seeing an unusual uptick in RSV in...
“Very serious” child virus surges

Latest News

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles
An overly aggressive, biting beetle is making life that much more painful for California...
‘Fire-chasing’ beetles are attacking fire crews amid California firefight
Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’