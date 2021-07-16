Lower rain chances for the weekend, keeping it hot and humid

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Rain coverage will be dropping for the weekend as high temperatures hover in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. You could still get a thunderstorm this weekend, but chances are much lower at 20%. Better chances of rain return for the start of next work week as a boundary settles near the area, bringing in higher moisture content to fuel numerous showers and storms. Temperatures will be knocked down a few degrees during the afternoon with highs expected in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73. Winds Light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated rain showers. High near 93. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light WSW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, few pop-up showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 91° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered storms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

