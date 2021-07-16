Advertisement

Lower rain chances for the weekend, keeping it hot and humid

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Rain coverage will be dropping for the weekend as high temperatures hover in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. You could still get a thunderstorm this weekend, but chances are much lower at 20%. Better chances of rain return for the start of next work week as a boundary settles near the area, bringing in higher moisture content to fuel numerous showers and storms. Temperatures will be knocked down a few degrees during the afternoon with highs expected in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73. Winds Light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated rain showers. High near 93. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds Light WSW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, few pop-up showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 91° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered storms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

File photo
Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks...
Base tells troops to prove vaccination as COVID cases rise
Samson man killed in Thursday accident
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5 pm 71621
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-16
Isolated showers and storms with hot temperatures today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-16
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-16
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 15, 2021