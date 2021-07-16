Kemberly Ramer: Could murder indictment in her death be coming?

Andalusia, Ala. (WTVY) -A grand jury is considering evidence in the cold case apparent murder of 17-year old Kemberly Ramer of Opp, last seen in 1997.

Witnesses are believed to have recently testified in Covington County, though the lead prosecutor will not discuss specifics of that testimony.

“Grand Jury, by design, is a secret proceeding. That secrecy is designed to protect the character and good name of any innocent person as well as to promote the effectiveness and protection of law enforcement, who would find it dangerous and difficult to serve indictments on suspects if they knew ahead of time that they had been indicted,” Covington County District Attorney Walt Merrell said in a statement to News 4.

Ramer’s case is most perplexing. On the night of August 15, 1997, she attended a ballgame, visited a friend, and then went to her father’s home where she often stayed. She has not been heard from since.

“I have a feeling I know who did it,” Kemberly’s mother, Sue Infinger, told News 4 last year. She will not publicly name that person, a former family friend.

Neither have criminal investigators publicly identified a suspect, though, privately, they point suspicions toward the same person Ms. Infinger believes murdered her daughter.

While Merrell—and rightly so---will not discuss grand jury testimony, he admits the investigation into Ramer’s death has ramped up.

“Per the Grand Jury’s instructions, we will reconvene and present the next phase of the evidence we have discovered. I am confident that we will find justice for Kemberly Ramer.”

He will not disclose when the grand jury will next meet.

Witnesses who testify before grand juries in Alabama are forbidden from discussing that testimony until the grand jury makes it decision regarding indictment.

