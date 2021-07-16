Isolated showers and storms with hot temperatures today

SYNOPSIS – Areas of some patchy fog this morning and another afternoon in the lower 90s today. We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm moving into the afternoon hours but not as much in the way of coverage as we seen yesterday, and rain chance will drop even more for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look great with temperatures in the lower 90s both days. As we head into the start of next week the rain chances are back. Monday and Tuesday both looks pretty wet to kick off the work week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of isolated shower or storm. High near 92°. Winds Variable 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds SW 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

