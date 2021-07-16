Advertisement

Health official gives example of how to talk to people about vaccine

Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The approach to encouraging people to get vaccinated has evolved over the past six months, including offering everything from money to food to help incentivize people.

At least one local official says it’s really about connecting with people’s hearts and minds instead of their stomachs or wallets.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health has been keeping an eye on vaccination rates and what local organizations are doing to try and increase vaccine turnout in a state with below 34 percent participation.

Locally, groups have offered free shoes, DoorDash giftcards, and even raffles for electronics and other prizes for those who volunteer to get vaccinated. Ultimately, Dr. Hicks says that has not moved the needle significantly, but he says what does, is talking to people about family.

“If you want to be around, for your family to take care of your family, if that’s your responsibility to take care of people as a man, you better step up to the plate and be a leader, whether it’s vaccinations, taking a blood pressure medication or exercising, you have to man up and be a leader,” said Dr. Hicks.

He uses that example because more women have gotten vaccinated than men.

