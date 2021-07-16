Headland bass team sets sights on a national championship

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland bass team is hoping to reel in a national championship.

The Headland anglers will make the trip to Tennessee at the end of the month to compete in the Bassmaster High School National Championships.

“I’m so excited,” said Andrew Davis. “I’m so ready to go to up there to Chickamauga and try to catch some big ones on a ledge or something like that. Just blessed to be here.”

“We’re super excited,” said Asher Peters. “We’re glad we were able to manage to get three teams to go this year. It’s a new lake. None of us have been on it before and we’re just hoping that we do good.”

The six members will be split up into three separate boats competing against the top high school anglers in the country.

“It’s a big deal to us,” said Cal McInnis. “That many teams going to nationals from this area is big.”

“It really sets the tone that we are a strong team and really get together and have the comradery and work together,” said Alexis Grandstaff.

But they’ll also be competing against each other.

“It’s really fun. It’s really friendly competition,” said James Quinliven. ‘We’ll have a lot of fun with that.”

“We all talk to each other. We all help each other out,” said Peters. “We just don’t give our everything. We’ll help a little bit, but we won’t give certain spots or our best spots.”

Still a few weeks out from competition, but the team has already begun preparation to get familiar with the water.

“It’s two weeks away and we’re already rigging up stuff, getting everything ready,” said Quinliven. “You got to have everything ready up there because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“There’s a lot of pregame stuff you would say like watching YouTube videos about the place, what the pros do there, how it fishes in the time of year we’re fishing,” said McInnis.

“You try to take like two weeks to get your thoughts together and tie on the right bait,” said Grandstaff. “You watch a couple videos and by the time you’re ready, it’s time for the tournament.”

And when it comes to catching fish, each one has a different strategy.

“I fish with so many different things, it’s hard to tell,” said Davis. :My favorite is just throwing a crank bait down there and just getting it to fire up.”

“The main one, the Trick Stick from Big Bite Baits,” said Quinliven. “That’s the bait you’ll need.”

“For the most part, every tournament, I throw a worm,” said McInnis. “It’s just something that gets a bit every time you’re on the water.”

The national championships take place July 29 and 30 with the top 12 teams advancing to the final day on July 31.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

