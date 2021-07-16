Advertisement

Federal office leaves city criteria unchanged

Albany retains Metro status after OMB revises its earlier plans
Albany retains Metro status after OMB revises its earlier plans(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced Wednesday the 2020 Standards for Delineating Core Based Statistical Areas, with modest revisions. Many were concerned that the threshold for attaining city status would double from 50,000 population to 100,000.

Every 10 years, as part of a long-running process, OMB considers updates to the standards to ensure their continued usefulness and relevance for statistical agencies.

The Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee recommended leaving the current Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) core population threshold in place, so OMB’s 2020 Standards will maintain the MSA threshold of 50,000.

“I am glad that the OMB heeded the bipartisan warning that I and my colleagues raised over the past few months, in which we outlined the harmful effects of changing the MSA criteria. This week’s decision to maintain the current population threshold will protect Albany and its surrounding counties,” said Congressman Sanford Bishop, who represents the Albany area in the U. S. House.

“The MSA designation helps the federal government better direct its resources, including community development block grants for civic improvements, Medicaid reimbursements that support public health, housing funds, infrastructure projects, and so much more. Albany and its surrounding counties are a vibrant metropolitan area but a change to its designation could have been especially damaging as we continue to recover from the COVID pandemic.”

Recognizing the committee’s concern that MSA thresholds have not kept pace with population growth, OMB will work with the Standards Review Committee to conduct research and stakeholder outreach to inform the 2030 standards update.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks...
Base tells troops to prove vaccination as COVID cases rise
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
COVID-19 is not the only virus spreading, hospitals are seeing an unusual uptick in RSV in...
“Very serious” child virus surges

Latest News

The Montgomery Biscuits will become the Montgomery Kimchi for one night only as part of Korean...
Biscuits to celebrate Korean Heritage night, transform into Montgomery Kimchi
Alabama Counties Unemployment Rate - June 2021
Alabama’s June Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.3%
Samson man killed in Thursday accident
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-16
Isolated showers and storms with hot temperatures today
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia hopes to reopen I-16 after crash shifts bridge 6 feet