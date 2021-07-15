Youth Aviation Center opens in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kids with an interest in aviation will now have a place to go.

Thursday marked the grand opening of the EAA Bill Castlen Aviation Education Center.

EAA’s new 3,000 square foot center is now completed and ready to open its doors to the skies.

The youth aviation education center allows kids to get their start in the world of aviation.

Hannah Stock, EAA member, said “I like being able to just see everything from the sky, and be able to view everything, and it’s just such a beautiful sight that not many people get to experience.”

The new center is equipped with a flight planning room and a simulation room as well as expert volunteers.

“Our goal is to make it attainable so they can come out, whether it’s a free flight with us or working in one of our workshops or summer camp,” said EAA chapter president David Stock. “It’s to give them the opportunity to see what aviation is all about and see if it’s something that strikes a passion in them that may change their life.”

The chapter has a big opportunity for one wiregrass youth… a 10,000 dollar scholarship to teach them to fly for free.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a part of the chapter before today,” said Stock. “You have two months from today to get the application in and then our committee will select the lucky applicant and then they’re gonna start their flight training in October so right around the corner this is going to happen.”

Philanthropist Mike Schmitz is matching that so more local kids can find their love for flying.

Schmitz said, “It’s exciting and important to give an opportunity for our kids to actually see what it’s like to fly, give them the opportunity to do it maybe have a vision that they’ll want to do the rest of their life.”

“It’s nice to see that the expansion of the learning process of aviation.”

Over 1000 young eagles have gotten to fly for free with the Wiregrass EAA chapter. The chapter is hoping to build an aircraft of their own inside their new space.

“Whether it’s a hobby or a career we have someone in our chapter that’s going to volunteer their time to help teach all aspects of aviation.”

$129,000 dollars in donations made this facility possible. The organization is always looking for new members.

Here’s a link with more chapter information: https://www.Eaa.Org/eaa/eaa-chapters/find-an-eaa-chapter

