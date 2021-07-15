Advertisement

Majority of Alabama sits at “very high risk” for COVID-19

Each of the five Wiregrass counties are listed as “very high risk”
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard on Thursday. Each of the five Wiregrass counties are listed as “very high risk,” along with more than half of the state.

Alabama’s COVID cases has risen 39 percent from June 26th, adding 4,881 cases in the last 14 days. As of Thursday, the ADPH reports 341 statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Alabama’s percent positivity for COVID-19 has increased to 7.7 percent, this is the highest level since February 2021. The ADPH states the increase in virus cases and hospitalizations are due to the low vaccine rates and unvaccinated people not following preventative measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

The ADPH also reports COVID variants in Alabama pose a significant threat of increased disease. There is now 56 confirmed Delta cases in the state.

When it comes to the states vaccine efforts, over 1.8 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 1.5 million people have completed the vaccine series. This the state’s fully vaccinated population just over 33 percent.

Derek Moates, UAB’s lab researcher, said if the vaccination rates remain the same this could be an issue for Alabama.

“These high viral loads combined with low vaccination rates are creating a potentially very dangerous situation for our state and the only way to stop it from progressing is to get vaccinated,” Moates said. “What our recent finding here at UAB tell me, is that if you have been on the fence about vaccination, now is the time to do it. Vaccinations are key to protecting everyone from potentially serious health complications brought on by the virus.”

According to the ADPH, 96.2 percent of deaths from COVID-19 since April 1st have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated.

