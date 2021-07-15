Advertisement

Lower Rain Chances Heading Into The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances drop again for Friday with only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible during the PM hours. Many areas will stay dry for the weekend as we see highs reach the lower 90s. Look for better rain chances heading into next week with temperatures falling a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

File photo
Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
COVID-19 is not the only virus spreading, hospitals are seeing an unusual uptick in RSV in...
“Very serious” child virus surges
Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks...
Base tells troops to prove vaccination as COVID cases rise
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-15
Hot again today, scattered showers and storms
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-15
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-15
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 14, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
We’re Turning Hotter