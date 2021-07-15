Lower Rain Chances Heading Into The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances drop again for Friday with only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible during the PM hours. Many areas will stay dry for the weekend as we see highs reach the lower 90s. Look for better rain chances heading into next week with temperatures falling a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.