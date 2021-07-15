Hot again today, scattered showers and storms

SYNOPSIS – A warm start to Thursday, this afternoon will be another hot one with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. The chance of an afternoon shower or storm is higher today than yesterday as well. The weekend looks nice with lower rain chances but enjoy it while it last as the moisture returns early next week and it looks to stick around through most of the week and bring with it a good chance of showers and storms.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds Variable 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds S 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 60%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

