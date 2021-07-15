Concerns over Delta variant and children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Seven children in Mississippi have been hospitalized in the ICU and two are on ventilators. A Mississippi state health official says all new COVID cases in the state are due to the Delta Variant. Infectious disease experts are very concerned watching the numbers go up in Alabama--in part due to the Delta variant and the low number of people vaccinated in Alabama.

News that children are hospitalized in serious condition because of the Delta variant in other states is not surprising to health leaders in Alabama.

“In Alabama we have had kids very ill with COVID-19 in intensive care and we’ve had kids on ventilators.” Dr. Karen, Landers, ADPH said.

While there is no information on whether there are children with the Delta variant in Alabama, many believe it’s only a matter of time. Landers said the Delta variant is more contagious because it can stick to your respiratory system quicker than COVID 19. None of the kids infected with the Delta variant in Mississippi were vaccinated. An infectious disease doctor at Children’s of Alabama is watching very closely what is happening in that state.

“We are ripe for the same sort of thing here and that scares me. That is something all of us want to avoid,” Dr. David Kimberlin said.

Dr. Kimberlin said getting those eligible children, 12 and older vaccinated is the best thing parents can do.

“We can get vaccinated. If we get vaccinated then we can not have the virus spread as rapidly and as broadly within a community,” Kimberlin said.

Kimberlin says parents should be taking safety precaution for those under 12 years old such as wearing face coverings and social distancing until those children become eligible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.