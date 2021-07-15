The City of Ozark working on growing community pride

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the cities goal to grow community pride and Ozark is doing that by upgrading and bringing new looks into the city.

“We had some area where we didn’t have good street signage.”

The streets of downtown Ozark displaying new and improved street signs, bringing the community and the school system together.

“It has the Carroll High School Eagle on it of course it’s red and white and the school system is really excited about it,” said Mark Blankenship – City of Ozark Mayor.

Even garbage cans and the new Industrial Park sign are brightening up the community, all while being locally made.

“We removed some that had been there since the 70s and put these in place they have Ozark on them, and they were built here locally by our Motobuilt company,” said Blankenship.

The eye-catching mural as you enter downtown, weather permitting, is in it’s final stages.

“People had no idea when we started that number one it was going to be as large as it is but just the detail that is in it and Mr.Wes has worked on that thing almost everyday since he started,” said Blankenship.

With a strong revitalization program going on now throughout the city, Mayor Blankenship believes new construction may be in site for some growth.

“We’re trying to work with some builders right now we have some interest in people building and we think we are getting very very close of course with the price of materials right now everybody is kind of sitting back hoping that’ll correct itself a little bit and once that happens i think you’ll see some building starting,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship says this growth won’t stop there.

“We have some other things in the works we’re hoping to build a farmers market before to long and that will be downtown as well and we have some additional parking lot work we want to do as well because we actually have another business that we’re working on and hope to be announcing very very soon,” said Blankenship.

You can stay up to date on anything Ozark through the “Everything Ozark” Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.