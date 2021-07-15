Advertisement

Celebration of life held for 8 girls ranch victims killed in I-65 crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of people attended a celebration of life at the Church of the Highlands’ Auburn East campus Thursday for the victims from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65.

Ten people died in the crash June 19. Eight of those killed were girls, staff member’s children and relatives with the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

For the first time, the names of eight children killed in a June 19 crash on I-65 in Butler...
For the first time, the names of eight children killed in a June 19 crash on I-65 in Butler County have been released.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The names of the victims killed were released during the service. In releasing the names, organizers shared a brief glimpse into the life of each child:

  • Bella- She was considered the “kindest young person you would ever want to meet” who loved hanging out with friends and doing normal teenage girl stuff.
  • Ben- He never met a stranger and was always ready to help figure everything out for them.
  • Dana- Her favorite quote that she often wrote in her notes: “You couldn’t understand me, even if I had come with instructions.” She was known to be the first to volunteer to help others, and she loved adventure. According to her obituary, she was 17.
  • Haley- She had many friends and had a soft spot for animals and children.
  • Josiah- He was known as a “bright light with a smile that could light up any dark room.” He loved to serve the Lord as well as spending time with his family, helping anyone in need and making people laugh.
  • Makenzie- She was remembered for always trying to make sure everyone was OK and having a good day. She would leave encouraging words for others and loved her mom and sister.
  • Nicholas- He was known as the baby of the ranch’s family. He loved animals and dreamed of having his own dog. At church, he participated in plays, helped with fundraisers and loved playing foosball in the game room.
  • Tia- She was known to bring joy around her as she found joy in the simplest pleasures in life. She found happiness in her daily activities and loved helping people.

Ranch employee Candice Gulley, who lost two of her own children in the crash, spoke towards the end of the program. Gulley said people have commented to her about how strong she is, but Gulley added “it’s not me who is strong but God.”

Gulley was the driver of the ranch van. She was knocked unconscious and was rescued by bystanders.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigators say a preliminary report is expected to be released soon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks...
Base tells troops to prove vaccination as COVID cases rise
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
COVID-19 is not the only virus spreading, hospitals are seeing an unusual uptick in RSV in...
“Very serious” child virus surges

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
Alabama Counties Unemployment Rate - June 2021
Alabama’s June Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.3%
Samson man killed in Thursday accident
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-16
Isolated showers and storms with hot temperatures today
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia hopes to reopen I-16 after crash shifts bridge 6 feet