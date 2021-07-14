What’s been causing this cooler than normal summer in the Wiregrass?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Summer in the Wiregrass should be several things on a regular year when the calendar matches what the conditions should be like. There’s the heat that bakes you on most days, and then there’s the humidity which causes your body to sweat multiple shirts worth a day. If you don’t believe me, how about mowing your lawn when the heat index is around 98 or 100 at 3 pm, you’ll soon need a wardrobe change.

Since the start of meteorological summer which is June 1st, we have only reached 15 days in Dothan where the temperature hit 90 or above. The other days were in the 80s range for highs. We have to start with what is an average high temperature to see how short we have been on heat.

Cooler than normal summer - Dothan (WTVY)

June 1st, the average high was 90 and then it just goes up from there, making it to a climatologically normal 93 degrees by the beginning of July. We just haven’t had the heat to match what this area usually deals with this time of year.

What’s been causing this cooler than normal summer?

If you haven’t noticed, it’s been raining frequently, and sometimes in the same place over and over again. The Dothan airport recorded rainfall 27 days out of the 42 days since June 1st. The amounts of course were varied, with somedays just getting a trace, to others getting close to an inch of rain. Whenever the atmosphere can keep producing rain showers over the same area, day in and day out, it does a great job at keeping the ground very moist. A saturated ground or one that has plenty of subsurface moisture to work with, will also function to keep temperatures from rising very fast during the day and dropping too quickly at night.

A water laden atmosphere has a moderating effect on ambient temperatures, meaning there’s less of a spread in diurnal temperature swings.

A dry ground will do better at producing the heat needed to bring those afternoon highs in the 90s in June, July or August, but a drier ground is just not something we have had since closer to the beginning of June.

Of course it comes down to cloud cover as well.

Whenever the air is saturated, whether at ground level or high up above, there’s gonna be clouds. The more cloud cover we get will also keep our temperatures cooler than normal. We’ve had many days that were borderline or even true mostly cloudy since the start of June, and that just adds insult to injury.

Now we figure out why rain chances have been high on several days. In the western United States, there’s been prolonged periods of dangerous heat this summer. That record breaking heat was made possible by a very strong ridge of high pressure. The eastern U.S. has had more of a trough of low pressure over the area, bringing cooler than normal temperatures. Here’s an idea of the type of weather associated with ridges and troughs. It’s much sunnier underneath a ridge of high pressure.

Ridge & trough explainer (WTVY, NWS)

Whenever you have a trough, there’s rising motion that creates clouds and rain.

Those are some of the reasons why the Wiregrass hasn’t had ideal summer conditions so far this season.

Looking ahead there’s more of a chance for average temperatures returning this weekend as a ridge of high pressure nudges in from the Atlantic. If we are lucky, Dothan will finally get back to seeing routine days in the 90s through July and August.

Futurecast (WTVY)

Along with the heat, rain chances will temporarily be dropping toward the weekend.

rain chances for next 7 days (WTVY)

