We’re Turning Hotter

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will return for our Thursday, before rain chances drop on Friday. This weekend, rain chances will be quite low as temperatures rise, with lower 90s on the way. Look for better rain chances starting Tuesday, with some relief from the heat as highs return to the 80s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

