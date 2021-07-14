Warmer this afternoon with isolated showers and storms

SYNOPSIS – Quiet this morning, things will warm up this afternoon with a chance at an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures are on the way up for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Rain chances are lower as we head into the weekend as well, but they pick right back up as we head towards the start of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds E 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds SE 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

