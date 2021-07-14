Advertisement

Rural Alabama hospitals to get $10M from American Rescue Plan

Dozens of Alabama’s small, rural hospitals are getting a much needed infusion of money.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of Alabama’s small, rural hospitals are getting a much needed infusion of money.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Dist. 7, confirmed Wednesday that about $10.3 million from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan will go toward the hospitals’ ability to support COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts.

“Alabama’s small rural hospitals have been struggling for years, and the many unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened an already dire situation,” Sewell said. “I am thrilled to announce this new funding which will be critical in ensuring those in rural and underserved communities continue to receive the quality, affordable care they deserve at their local hospitals.”

The money will come through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program, or SHIP.

A total of 40 hospitals in Alabama will receive funding through the program.

Nationally, nearly $400 million has been issued to 1,540 hospitals with funds allocated to states based on the number of eligible rural hospitals participating in the SHIP program.

