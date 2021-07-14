Police: Man apparently drowns at Troy Recreation Center

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police confirm there was an apparent accidental drowning at a public facility Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the Troy Recreation Center on Enzor Road at about 5:12 p.m. Officers and fire personnel found an adult male unresponsive at the indoor pool.

Police say efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police Chief Randall Barr says the victim apparently drowned and it appears to be an accident. A death investigation is now underway.

No other information was released.

