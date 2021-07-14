Advertisement

Police: Man apparently drowns at Troy Recreation Center

Police say a man apparently drowned at the Troy Recreation Center on July 13, 2021.
Police say a man apparently drowned at the Troy Recreation Center on July 13, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police confirm there was an apparent accidental drowning at a public facility Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the Troy Recreation Center on Enzor Road at about 5:12 p.m. Officers and fire personnel found an adult male unresponsive at the indoor pool.

Police say efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police Chief Randall Barr says the victim apparently drowned and it appears to be an accident. A death investigation is now underway.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Geneva Mayor David Hayes hopes to have the park completed this time next year.
City of Geneva Park underway
Joshua Roshun George (21) of Dothan was charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree, one...
Dothan man charged for shooting into home injuring 2 women
A fire destroyed the historic Elba Chamber of Commerce building Monday night.
Fire destroys Elba Chamber of Commerce
Brittanie's Thyme
A new business is set to call a well-known building home in the City of Ozark

Latest News

sro
WTVY News 4 at Six - SRO VOD - clipped version
Commission votes on dispatch
WTVY News 4 at Six - DISPATCH VOD - clipped version
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-14
Warmer this afternoon with isolated showers and storms
96% of recent COVID deaths in Alabama were unvaccinated, according to ADPH
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 13, 2021