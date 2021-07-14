Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to relocate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield went before county commissioners on Tuesday to ask for repairs to begin on the old Sheriff’s Office on Highway 90.

JCSO has been temporarily located at the Endeavor property, also known as the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, since Hurricane Michael damaged the old property in 2018. Officials said this location is not ideal, due to its difficulty to see from the main road.

However, safety is a top priority for Edenfield before moving back to the old location on Highway 90. He also wants to be sure that his entire staff, including the communications department, will be able to make the move.

“If you’re going to ask a staff member, say a young mother that knows a hurricane is coming, a Cat 5, to come to work, she’s got to know she’s in a safe place,” Edenfield said.

The county commissioners approved the motion to begin repairing the old Sheriff’s Office, but did not make a decision on whether to build a communications department.

