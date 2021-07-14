Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 16 at 12:01 a.m. until midnight July 18, you can get some very important items tax free in honor of Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Clothes, school supplies and even some electronics are exempt from the state’s four percent sales or use tax. However, there are some rules.

First, clothes have to be $100 or less per item to qualify. Some items that are free of state sales tax include belts, boots, jackets, and jeans.

Other clothing items:

Sneakers / Sandals

Raincoats / Gloves

Diapers / Underwear

Neckties / Hats

You should also note, school supply items need to be under $50 each. Items such as binders, notebooks, book bags, lunch boxes and crayons are exempt from state sales tax.

Electronics, such as computers, printers and hard drives need to be less than $750. Computer storage disks, handheld electronic schedulers and digital assistants are some examples of other exempt electronics.

The Alabama Retail Association created a reference guide with more details. Print it out and take it with you as you shop this tax-free weekend!

