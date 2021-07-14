Dothan Municipal Election candidate forum on Thursday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The public will have a chance to hear from the candidates for Dothan Mayor and City Commission in a forum on Thursday.
The Men’s Civic Club and The Wiregrass Area PanHellenic Council are co-hosting the public community forum to provide the local community an opportunity to engage and hear the candidates’ vision and answer community questions affecting the City of Dothan.
WTVY News 4′s Ken Curtis will moderate the forum.
Candidates running for the Dothan City Commission as well as mayor are expected to participate.
The forum will take place at the OCI Housing & Enrichment Center (formerly Montana Magnet School) at 1001 Montana Street in Dothan.
It will go from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Thursday, July 15.
The Dothan municipal elections will be held city-wide on August 3, 2021.
Candidates Invited
Mayor
- Mark Saliba
- Sidney Miller, Jr.
Commissioner District 1
- Kevin Dorsey
- Michael “Mike” Johnson
- Khashia Mathis
Commissioner District 2
- Harvey L. Farrey III
- Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland
- Phil “Phillipe” Kirksey
- Anterica Thomas Mayfield
Commissioner District 3
- Bradley Bedwell
- Albert Kirkland
Commissioner District 4
- John D. Ferguson
- Angela L. Godfrey
Commissioner District 5
- Gantt Pierce
- Anita Dawkins Weatherington
Commissioner District 6
- David L. Crutchfield
