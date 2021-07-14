Dothan Municipal Election candidate forum on Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The public will have a chance to hear from the candidates for Dothan Mayor and City Commission in a forum on Thursday.

The Men’s Civic Club and The Wiregrass Area PanHellenic Council are co-hosting the public community forum to provide the local community an opportunity to engage and hear the candidates’ vision and answer community questions affecting the City of Dothan.

WTVY News 4′s Ken Curtis will moderate the forum.

Candidates running for the Dothan City Commission as well as mayor are expected to participate.

The forum will take place at the OCI Housing & Enrichment Center (formerly Montana Magnet School) at 1001 Montana Street in Dothan.

It will go from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Thursday, July 15.

The Dothan municipal elections will be held city-wide on August 3, 2021.

Candidates Invited

Mayor

Mark Saliba

Sidney Miller, Jr.

Commissioner District 1

Kevin Dorsey

Michael “Mike” Johnson

Khashia Mathis

Commissioner District 2

Harvey L. Farrey III

Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland

Phil “Phillipe” Kirksey

Anterica Thomas Mayfield

Commissioner District 3

Bradley Bedwell

Albert Kirkland

Commissioner District 4

John D. Ferguson

Angela L. Godfrey

Commissioner District 5

Gantt Pierce

Anita Dawkins Weatherington

Commissioner District 6

David L. Crutchfield

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.