Dothan Municipal Election candidate forum on Thursday

(WBKO)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The public will have a chance to hear from the candidates for Dothan Mayor and City Commission in a forum on Thursday.

The Men’s Civic Club and The Wiregrass Area PanHellenic Council are co-hosting the public community forum to provide the local community an opportunity to engage and hear the candidates’ vision and answer community questions affecting the City of Dothan.

WTVY News 4′s Ken Curtis will moderate the forum.

Candidates running for the Dothan City Commission as well as mayor are expected to participate.

The forum will take place at the OCI Housing & Enrichment Center (formerly Montana Magnet School) at 1001 Montana Street in Dothan.

It will go from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Thursday, July 15.

The Dothan municipal elections will be held city-wide on August 3, 2021.

Candidates Invited

Mayor

  • Mark Saliba
  • Sidney Miller, Jr.

Commissioner District 1

  • Kevin Dorsey
  • Michael “Mike” Johnson
  • Khashia Mathis

Commissioner District 2

  • Harvey L. Farrey III
  • Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland
  • Phil “Phillipe” Kirksey
  • Anterica Thomas Mayfield

Commissioner District 3

  • Bradley Bedwell
  • Albert Kirkland

Commissioner District 4

  • John D. Ferguson
  • Angela L. Godfrey

Commissioner District 5

  • Gantt Pierce
  • Anita Dawkins Weatherington

Commissioner District 6

  • David L. Crutchfield

