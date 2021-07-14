Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a Birmingham woman pleaded to the community for help finding her in Europe after she left the United States with a man she met online and stopped communicating with them.

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for Munich, Germany, to pursue love and her music career. Jackson's family said the communication began to decline and ultimately stop a few months after she left. (Jackson family)

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for Munich, Germany, to pursue love and her music career.

The family said they had very little information about the man Jackson left with. He had not been identified or deemed a person of interest at the time this article was written.

Jackson’s family said the communication began to decline and ultimately stop a few months after she left.

Ela Vaughn, Jackson’s sister, said she spoke to her 2 years ago.

“Last time I heard her voice was around Christmas of 2018,” Vaughn recalled.

Vaughn said the last time her parents communicated with Jackson was in 2020 by text message. On July 14, 2020, Jackson’s father sent a message and said, “Hello Nicole”. He did not get a response. Her father reached out again on July 28, 2020, to wish Jackson a Happy Birthday. The text thread shows a response a little more than a week later that read, “Thank you Dad I hope you had a nice birthday too [sic]”. Jackson’s father responded minutes later, “Love you You need to call me are you ok [sic]”. He did not get a response.

Ela Vaughn, Jackson's sister, said the last time the family communicated with Jackson was in 2020 by text message. (wbrc)

“I called the numbers back. They weren’t good numbers,” said Vaughn.

Also, unlike her sister, Vaughn said Jackson went silent on social media at the end of 2018 and her Instagram account was deleted.

“The embassy has not been able to locate her. They went to the address, and no one even lives at the address that’s on file,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn provided WBRC with an email she said she received from the US Embassy & Consulates in Germany. The email advised the family to file a missing person’s report with the police in Germany. Vaughn said due to language barriers, filing a report had been difficult.

Our calls to the US Embassy & Consulates were not returned before this article was written.

The family said they were running out of options and growing frustrated with the response to their concern for Jackson’s welfare. In addition, they were unable to go to Germany to spur more interest in the case.

Vaughn was a traveling nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic and said travel restrictions prevented the family from flying overseas sooner but with restrictions lifted they were determined to go to Germany and find out what happened to Jackson.

“Once I get to Germany, I’m going to plaster his face everywhere. That’s where he’s from. Someone is going to recognize him,” Vaugh declared. “If we can find him, we can find her or figure out what happened.”

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for Munich, Germany, to pursue love and her music career. Jackson's family said the communication began to decline and ultimately stop a few months after she left. (Jackson family)

The family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for travel expenses.

“It’s very expensive to go. I think plane tickets, I priced them around $1300, $1400 round trip,” Vaughn explained.

Vaughn planned to take their father and an attorney with her as soon as their passports were finalized.

“I just want everybody help. She’s an Alabama native. We’ve got to stick together,” she pleaded.

Click here to help.

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for Munich, Germany, to pursue love and her music career. Jackson's family said the communication began to decline and ultimately stop a few months after she left. (Jackson family)

Vaughn said her sister was not the type to disappear and not let her family know where she was.

“Do you think she’s alive,” Brittany Dionne with WBRC asked.

“I hope she is. I don’t know,” said Vaughn.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.