Base tells troops to prove vaccination as COVID cases rise

Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks as the state sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks as the state sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.(Source: U.S. Army)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama military base has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks as the state sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The measure was put in place Tuesday at Fort Rucker, the home of the Army’s aviation program.

In a video posted to Facebook, base officials said the measure is needed because of rising case numbers on the base and in surrounding counties.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rates in the country and is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Officials say that of the 529 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since April 1, only 20 people were fully vaccinated.

