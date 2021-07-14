ALDOT to detour U.S. Highway 331 in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun a bridge and culvert replacement in Covington County. The project, on U.S. Highway 331 just north of Opp, will result in a detour.

According to ALDOT, the new bridge and culvert will be built at the same location as the current structures. The detour will be in place starting Wednesday until the new structures have been completed.

The official sign detour will begin south of Brantley onto Alabama Highway 141 to U.S. Highway 84 and back to U.S. Highway 331, north of Opp. ALDOT says the northbound side detour will be the reverse.

The Frank Jackson State Park will remain accessible, and U.S. Highway 331 will be accessible by local traffic, except at the location of closure, ALDOT adds.

