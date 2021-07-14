Advertisement

Alabama elects first Black Republican to House in 140 years

Kenneth Paschal will be the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama House or...
Kenneth Paschal will be the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama House or Representatives in 130 years.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Retired Army Sgt. Kenneth Paschal has become the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama Legislature since Reconstruction.

Paschal on Tuesday won the special general election to fill House District 73 which was vacated when Matt Fridy joined the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Paschal defeated Democratic candidate Sheridan Black.

He will represent the Shelby County district in the heavily Republican suburbs south of Birmingham.

Paschal served nearly 21 year in the U.S. Army.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide
COVID-19 is not the only virus spreading, hospitals are seeing an unusual uptick in RSV in...
“Very serious” child virus surges
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
With Alabama being last in vaccinations, what's really behind vaccine hesitancy in the state?
What’s really behind vaccine hesitancy in Alabama?
UAB pathologist's warning about COVID-19 Delta variant
Delta variant up 70% according to UAB reports

Latest News

Hospital
Warnock, Ossoff push Medicaid-like plan for low-income Americans
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race
Mo Brooks speaking at a pro-Trump rally hours before riot at the capitol.
Rep. Brooks says he was just doing his job in Capitol Riot lawsuit filing
Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley announced on June 30, 2021 he would not seek reelection.
Senate icon Jimmy Holley won’t seek reelection