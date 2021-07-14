Advertisement

96% of recent COVID deaths in Alabama were unvaccinated, according to ADPH

20 people have died of COVID after being vaccinated since April 1.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 529 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama since April 1, according to the ADPH.

That includes 20 people who were vaccinated, 20 people who did their part in the fight against COVID-19.

“Yes, certainly some people did die and those deaths are very tragic for families and for the state, but 96% plus of people did not die,” explained Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.

The majority of people who are vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson, are able to fight off the virus if exposed, but some immune systems may not respond to the vaccine due to underlying health issues, which is what Dr. Landers says happened here.

“In a general statement, we can say that persons were certainly in more vulnerable risk groups,” said Landers.

Making people more vulnerable --- the low rate of vaccination in Alabama.

“Our overall vaccination rate is only 33%, so again that gives the virus the opportunity to infect people,” said Dr. Landers.

Running around unchecked, that’s what allows the virus to mutate, which is what we see with the Delta Variant. She says her recommendation for those who do have underlying conditions or are older -- consider extra safety measures.

“Persons who are more vulnerable should likely not be in very large crowds at this point and potentially consider wearing a mask,” said Landers.

She says though it’s important to remember that one million 500 and 51 thousand people are vaccinated.

Every death case is reviewed by the state to confirm the death was due to COVID.

