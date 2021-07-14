Advertisement

2021 SEC Football Media Days begin Monday in Hoover

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The schedule for 2021 SEC Football Media Days was released Wednesday ahead of next week’s event in Hoover.

Each school’s head coach will be at the event, in addition to the following players from each of the 14 SEC institutions:

Alabama

  • Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
  • John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

  • Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
  • Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

  • Bo Nix, QB, Junior
  • Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

  • Zach Carter, DL, Senior
  • Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

  • Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
  • Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

  • Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
  • Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

  • Matt Corral, QB, Junior
  • Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

  • Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
  • Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

  • Akial Byers, DL, Senior
  • Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

  • Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior
  • Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

  • Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
  • Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

  • Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
  • DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

  • Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
  • Daevion Davis, DL, Junior

The schedule for each day is below:

MONDAY, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

Officials also announced that fans would be limited to a designated location outside The Wynfrey Hotel for this year’s event because of COVID-19 guidelines.

The Southeastern Conference announced earlier this year they were adjusting the site for the 2021 SEC Football Media Days from Nashville to Hoover.

Media Days will now be held in Hoover at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover from July 19-22. Nashville will now host the event in 2023.

The Wynfrey has been the location of 18 of the last 19 media days.

“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The 2020 Media Days were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEC officials say the location of the 2022 SEC Media Days will be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

