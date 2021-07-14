2021 SEC Football Media Days begin Monday in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The schedule for 2021 SEC Football Media Days was released Wednesday ahead of next week’s event in Hoover.
Each school’s head coach will be at the event, in addition to the following players from each of the 14 SEC institutions:
Alabama
- Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
- John Metchie III, WR, Junior
Arkansas
- Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
- Grant Morgan, LB, Senior
Auburn
- Bo Nix, QB, Junior
- Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior
Florida
- Zach Carter, DL, Senior
- Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
- JT Daniels, QB, Junior
- Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Kentucky
- Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
- Josh Paschal, DE, Senior
LSU
- Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
- Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior
Ole Miss
- Matt Corral, QB, Junior
- Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior
Mississippi State
- Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
- Austin Williams, WR, Senior
Missouri
- Akial Byers, DL, Senior
- Case Cook, OL, Senior
South Carolina
- Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior
- Nick Muse, TE, Senior
Tennessee
- Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
- Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
- Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
- DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior
Vanderbilt
- Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
- Daevion Davis, DL, Junior
The schedule for each day is below:
MONDAY, July 19
Florida - Dan Mullen
LSU - Ed Orgeron
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz
Officials also announced that fans would be limited to a designated location outside The Wynfrey Hotel for this year’s event because of COVID-19 guidelines.
The Southeastern Conference announced earlier this year they were adjusting the site for the 2021 SEC Football Media Days from Nashville to Hoover.
Media Days will now be held in Hoover at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover from July 19-22. Nashville will now host the event in 2023.
The Wynfrey has been the location of 18 of the last 19 media days.
“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”
The 2020 Media Days were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEC officials say the location of the 2022 SEC Media Days will be announced soon.
