2021 SEC Football Media Days begin Monday in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The schedule for 2021 SEC Football Media Days was released Wednesday ahead of next week’s event in Hoover.

Each school’s head coach will be at the event, in addition to the following players from each of the 14 SEC institutions:

Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior

Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

Daevion Davis, DL, Junior

The schedule for each day is below:

MONDAY, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

Officials also announced that fans would be limited to a designated location outside The Wynfrey Hotel for this year’s event because of COVID-19 guidelines.

SEC Media Days 2021 limiting fans to outside of hotel (@SEC on Twitter)

The Southeastern Conference announced earlier this year they were adjusting the site for the 2021 SEC Football Media Days from Nashville to Hoover.

Media Days will now be held in Hoover at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover from July 19-22. Nashville will now host the event in 2023.

The Wynfrey has been the location of 18 of the last 19 media days.

“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The 2020 Media Days were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEC officials say the location of the 2022 SEC Media Days will be announced soon.

