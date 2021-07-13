Advertisement

UAB doctor explains new Johnson & Johnson vaccine concern

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new, extremely rare warning that will likely come with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in a matter of days from the FDA.

The particular syndrome has possibly affected 100 people so far who have reported their diagnosis to the CDC.

It’s called Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS, and those 100 cases are out of 12.8 million people given the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the only non MRNA vaccine currently approved for usage in the United States.

GBS is where the body’s immune system attacks nerve cells, and while most people recover it can cause more serious side effects like paralysis. It is shown to effect mostly men over 50 two weeks after vaccination. Doctors at UAB want to emphasize how rare it is.

“We just heard 100 possible cases with approximately 13 million doses given and that single dose... really very very unlikely, but people will latch onto that as a red flag and you just have to keep giving them the numbers and trying to tell them what the truth is,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, specialist at UAB in a CNN interview Monday.

She says the warning is more evidence of how transparent the FDA is being about any possible reactions to the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Brittanie's Thyme
A new business is set to call a well-known building home in the City of Ozark
File Image
Dothan Career Center hosting Tuesday job fairs
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race

Latest News

States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated
Campaign to get older adults and people with disabilities vaccinated
Hotline set up to help curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Alabama
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 555K positive COVID cases as delta variant increases
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?