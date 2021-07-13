UAB doctor explains new Johnson & Johnson vaccine concern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new, extremely rare warning that will likely come with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in a matter of days from the FDA.

The particular syndrome has possibly affected 100 people so far who have reported their diagnosis to the CDC.

It’s called Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS, and those 100 cases are out of 12.8 million people given the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the only non MRNA vaccine currently approved for usage in the United States.

GBS is where the body’s immune system attacks nerve cells, and while most people recover it can cause more serious side effects like paralysis. It is shown to effect mostly men over 50 two weeks after vaccination. Doctors at UAB want to emphasize how rare it is.

“We just heard 100 possible cases with approximately 13 million doses given and that single dose... really very very unlikely, but people will latch onto that as a red flag and you just have to keep giving them the numbers and trying to tell them what the truth is,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, specialist at UAB in a CNN interview Monday.

She says the warning is more evidence of how transparent the FDA is being about any possible reactions to the vaccines.

